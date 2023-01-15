Chapman Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 4.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,291,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $282.14 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.55 and a 200 day moving average of $282.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

