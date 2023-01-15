Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 11,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $344.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.23.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

