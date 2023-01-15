Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $285.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.38.

Shares of CRL opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.89. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $356.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after buying an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

