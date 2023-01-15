Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Tops $94.99 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $94.99 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

