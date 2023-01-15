CIBC Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Quebecor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

