Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 270 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 76,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

