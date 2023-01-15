Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

