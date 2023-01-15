Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of CLW opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $612.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $317,305.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after buying an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

