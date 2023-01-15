Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.