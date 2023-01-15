Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $6.53 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

