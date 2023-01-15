Clover Finance Price Reaches $0.0625 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $62.50 million and $296,898.26 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

