Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

