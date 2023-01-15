Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $20.47 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
