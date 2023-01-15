Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of CVLT opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,077,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 197,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 179,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

