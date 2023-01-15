Comparing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) & Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% Southern States Bancshares 26.62% 12.35% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.56%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.00%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Southern States Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.26 $319.02 million $1.46 16.04 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.58 $18.57 million $2.28 12.36

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Southern States Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

