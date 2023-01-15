Concordium (CCD) Tops One Day Volume of $446,248.14

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $446,248.14 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

