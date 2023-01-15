Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.61 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,893.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00421359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00844004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00108399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00599280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00215851 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02727937 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,213,677.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

