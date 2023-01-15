ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

