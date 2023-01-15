CoreCivic, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $10,889,000. Flat Footed LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 137.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 823.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 293,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 262,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,252 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

