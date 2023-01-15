Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

