Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 24.8% Higher This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $176.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.02 or 0.00062081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00080290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004092 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

