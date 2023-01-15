Cowen Cuts TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $67.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNET. Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $404,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $404,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,558. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

