Craig Hallum Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $75.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.64.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.