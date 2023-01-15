Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $238.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.52.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $188.63 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $256.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.