Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWLIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

