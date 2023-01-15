Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.43.

CROX stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Crocs by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Crocs by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Crocs by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

