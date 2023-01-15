Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,400

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,200 ($99.90) to GBX 7,400 ($90.16) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COIHY. UBS Group cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($109.65) to GBX 8,800 ($107.21) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Croda International Stock Performance
Croda International stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
