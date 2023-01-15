Cronos Trading Up 20.8% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $24.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00080494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00061774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

