Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

NYSE CM opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.