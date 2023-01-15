Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

MU opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.



