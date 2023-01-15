Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.62 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.4% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

