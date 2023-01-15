Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $311.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

