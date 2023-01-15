Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 457,622 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,622 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

