Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

