Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

