Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.19 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $598,475.67 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,695,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,101,811 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

