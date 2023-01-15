Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 11,550 shares of company stock worth $53,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.