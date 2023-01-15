Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher stock opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

