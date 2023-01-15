DARTH Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $638.29 Million (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00430018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.30372977 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00878987 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.