Decentralized Social Price Tops $9.07 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.07 or 0.00043367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $95.52 million and approximately $807,864.43 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

