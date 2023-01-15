DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $203.28

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $203.28 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00241774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00103703 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00060941 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00029396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,158 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

