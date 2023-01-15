DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $183.34 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,229 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

