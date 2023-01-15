Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.5 %

DAL opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

