DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $11,970.97 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00429908 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30365238 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00918433 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

