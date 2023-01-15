Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $61.27 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Dero has a market cap of $61.27 million and $118,115.70 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.64 or 0.00022375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,740.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00423481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00843223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00105750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00598198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00214595 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,203,076 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

