Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 170

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.35) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

DIISY stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.