Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 170

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.24) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.39) to GBX 275 ($3.35) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

DIISY stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

