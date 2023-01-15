Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $85.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.61.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

