Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLAKY. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 2.5 %

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.