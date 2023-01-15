Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.7 %

FRA:DPW opened at €38.23 ($41.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.34. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($44.43).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

