dForce USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $168.30 million and approximately $8,500.71 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00418684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.03517258 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $543.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

